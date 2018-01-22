Trial Underway for Fatal 2015 Drive-by Shooting

The murder trial for four men charged in a 2015 deadly shooting is officially underway.

Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell, Jahaun Jones and Stephen Russell, are all charged with murder in the death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

The four entered a crowded Erie County courtroom about 10:00 Monday morning as opening arguments got underway. Erie County District Attorney, Jack Daneri led off opening arguments detailing the crime scene near West 29th and Summit Streets. Daneri went on to lay out the commonwealth’s case of how all four defendants were inside of the drive-by vehicle and are responsible for the death of Shakur Franklin. Franklin is one of two teens shot and killed that night.

Defense Attorney’s John Carlson, Gene Placidi, Eric Hackwelder and Jessica Mann all gave their opening statements before lunch as well.

Carlson who represents Demond Mitchell in the case, argued that his client was not at the scene of the crime or in the vehicle. Carlson says his client told Erie Police officers that he was with his girlfriend in the 700 block of Wallace St. when the crime occurred. Carslon asked the jury to consider his client innocent and the evidence will prove the rest.

Defense Attorney, Eric Hackwelder who is representing Stephen Russell also argued that his client is a case of mistaken identity.

Philadelphia Attorney Jessica Mann, who represents Jahaun Jones stated that her client did know the driver of the car involved in the shooting but was not in the car at the time. She admitted that there was a palm print of Jones found in the wrecked car, but there was no evidence to prove when that was placed there.

The last defense attorney to deliver opening arguments Monday morning was Gene Placidi. Placidi is representing Keyshawn McLaurin who is accused of driving the ford explorer that was involved in the shooting and crashed shortly after near the scene. Placidi says his client had nothing to do with the shooting death of Shakur Franklin and McLaurin’s fingerprints were not found on the two guns found outside the vehicle.

Witness testimony is expected to begin after lunch.

