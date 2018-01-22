New Edinboro VFD Social Hall Project Moves Forward

Crews are making significant progress on the new Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department social hall.

Construction began last summer.

The complex is expected to be open by April.

The department hopes the new club will boost revenue for the department to pay for new equipment.

The club is located behind the Washington Township building on Route 99.

The department is leasing the land from the township for just one dollar a year.

Township officials think the project helps the township and the department.

Township Manager David Anthony said, "It keeps the township withing their general fund with fire department donations. Obviously it helps the fire department to increase their awareness in the community and keeps them doing what they are doing."

When the social club is done, the department plans to also build a satellite fire station on the property.