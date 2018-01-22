Pa. Supreme Court orders new Congressional districts in gerrymandering case

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court today threw out the commonwealth's current map of congressional districts in a case of partisan gerrymandering.

A group of 18 Democratic voters argued the maps drawn in 2011 violates Pennsylvania's Constitution. Thirteen of the commonwealth's 18 Congressional districts are held by Republicans, despite more than 817,000 registered Democrats living in Pennsylvania, according to the Pa. Department of State. The Republican-controlled state legislature must re-draw the map by Feb. 9. Gov. Wolf must approve it and submit the new plan to the Pa. Supreme Court by Feb. 15 or the court said it will re-draw the map.

"You're supposed to keep political jurisdictions together whenever possible, and in Pennsylvania, we have examples where that's just not the case," said Dr. Joseph Morris, Mercyhurst University political science professor and the director of the school's Center for Applied Politics." One of those is here in Erie County."

Morris is referencing the 3rd and 5th Congressional Districts, held by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, respectively. The future of their districts in Northwestern Pennsylvania remains unclear.

"The Commonwealth’s Supreme Court moved with a hasty ruling that will only serve to cause a great deal of uncertainty for Pennsylvania’s voters," said Renee Gamela, Thompson's spokeswoman. "The Congressman stands on his record and looks forward to continuing to represent his constituents as this is worked out in the courts."

Kelly and other Pa. Congressional Republicans are also sounding off against the ruling.

“Today’s misguided decision by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court is an unfortunate example of the judicial branch inserting itself into the core functions of the legislative branch," according to the statement from the delegation sent by Tom Qualtere, Kelly's director of communications, to Erie News Now. "Today’s congressional maps were drafted and approved by both Republicans and Democrats. It also comes on the eve of a midterm election. An orderly electoral process is an essential function of our democracy.”

"I strongly believe that gerrymandering is wrong and consistently have stated that the current maps are unfair to Pennsylvanians," Gov. Wolf said in a statement. "My administration is reviewing the order and we are assessing the executive branch's next steps in this process."

Should Wolf not submit a new map by that deadline, the Pa. Supreme Court, which is led by a Democratic-majority, will draw the map themselves.

"I think as the next days unfold, we'll have a clearer picture of what's going to happen," said State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R), 49th District, which covers Erie and Millcreek Twp.

That includes determining who will draw those new maps and whether or not this case goes to the U.S. Supreme Court. If there's no delay, the new map could be used in the primary election this April.

"Under our current maps, current elected officials are choosing their constituents versus voters actually choosing who they want to represent them," said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Millcreek Twp.)