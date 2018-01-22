Meadville Expecting Another Round of Flooding by Thursday

Meadville did not get the flooding that was expected over the weekend, but the city is still not off the hook.

The warm-up that occurred, and the rain that fell, was not intense enough to cause another round of flooding yet. But, The National Weather Service has informed City Manager Andy Walker that flooding can be expected by Thursday.



French Creek now stands at 12.45 feet and is expected to rise another 2 to 4 feet. Flood Stage is 14 feet. 2 feet would put the creek a little over flood stage and the usual low-lying areas would experience some minor flooding. But, if French Creek rises 4 feet, that would equal the flood of just over a week ago when major streets and intersections were closed because of high water that later turned to ice.

"We're hopeful not to see the same crest and height that we did at the last event. But we're monitoring the situation and we're going to be pushing that information out now to area local businesses and residents just to keep an eye on the creek," Walker said.

As the creek rises in Meadville, it is not expected to break up the ice jam that's downstream. That ice jam will strengthen as temperatures fall below freezing later this week.

