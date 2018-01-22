Wife of Ryan Zapolski Excited About His Olympic Opportunity, He' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Wife of Ryan Zapolski Excited About His Olympic Opportunity, He's Among Four Athletes From Mercyhurst University Program Going to the Games

Posted: Updated:
Wife of Ryan Zapolski reacts to Olympic opportunity Wife of Ryan Zapolski reacts to Olympic opportunity

Olympic excitement is building at Mercyhurst University, where the Laker's Emma Nuutinen, was just named to Finland's Olympic hockey team.

She joins three graduates of the Mercyhurst hockey program tapped to play on 2018 Olympic teams, Meghan Agosta and Bailey Bram for Team Canada, and Erie's own Ryan Zapolski, selected as a goalie for Team USA.

Zapolski's wife, Elizabeth (Fisher) Zapolski, along with other family members, is heading to South Korea, to watch Ryan play.  She is at their Erie area home, getting ready for the trip. "I don’t really know if there’s even words to say now at this point how excited I really am, I think it’s just such an honor for him to represent the Team USA," Elizabeth said.

Since the high school sweet-hearts graduated from Mercyhurst University in 2011, his hockey hopes and dreams have taken them to multiple stops in the East Coast Hockey League, where he set records and got noticed, to Finland, where he currently plays with Jokerit of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

The couple married in 2015.  Elizabeth moved to Finland to support her husband as he follows his dreams.  She said dedication and a caring attitude are the keys to his success. "For me watching him, I honestly think he is such a humble person, he cares about his team, all of his players and he loves what he does so I think that makes him such a great goalie," Elizabeth said.  "It’s not just his job, or his career it’s his passion and he works so hard everyday."

Ryan Zapolski is one of three goalies selected for Team USA.  He wife is hopeful for the chance to see him in goal.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com