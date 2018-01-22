First Look at Classrooms Damaged by Fire at Erie High School

It's been eight months, and renovations are still continuing at Erie High School, where a fire damaged several classrooms last May.

"As part of the demolition process to start this renovation occurred, there were some unforeseen circumstances, and things of that nature," said Eric Seibert, Director of Facility and Maintenance at the Erie School District.

The classrooms, which served as labs at the former Central Tech High School, were supposed to be completed, and ready for use, by February 1st. But now, they will not be ready until April.

There is also a change in the orders, for the repair work, that requires school board approval.

"Some doorways, the doors need to be replaced. There's also some interior walls that had to be demolished due to soot infiltration that weren't foreseen," explained Seibert.

Although the fire caused extensive damage, it provided an opportunity for updates.

"We have improved lighting, we are going to have class space that makes more sense, it will be laid out more appropriately for the teachers to provide instruction. We'll update things like the fire system, some of the data structure has been updated because of this."

Other updates include new electrical systems, and a handicap accessible lift to enter the new classrooms. Other items on their to-do list includes the HVAC work, moving some heating pipes, and adding a kitchen to the one classroom.

The crews are excited for the students to see the finished rooms.

"It's just going to be a more clean, open space. I think that has a positive effect on most of the people who have to spend a lot of time there," said Seibert.

The board has called a special meeting, at noon Tuesday, to hear what is changing, if it costs more, and take a vote on it.