Two Accused of Burglarizing Flooded Erie Home Heading to Trial

Two men accused of burglarizing an Erie home hours after two men drowned in floodwaters are heading to trial.

Tyree Catledge, 22, and Shannon Lambert, 18, appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Police said the defendants climbed a fence and broke into the home of Michael Macgurn and Gary Hoffman through a kitchen window.

The victims drowned in the basement after floodwaters broke through the front wall of their home and trapped them inside Nov. 5.

An Erie Police detective testified Monday the suspects knew the home would be vacant and ransacked the home by stealing TVs, a laptop, two safes, a gun and the victim's credit cards.

The detective also said they got an anonymous tip that led them to the suspect's apartment.

Police served a warrant and discovered some of the stolen items, along with the victim's credit cards and personal papers.

Charges including burglary and receiving stolen property will proceed against Catledge and Lambert.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.