Cathedral Prep Football Team, Coach Honored by MaxPreps

The Cathedral Prep football team continues to reap the praise of another state championship season.

The Ramblers were honored Monday at the school for finishing as one of the top 100 teams in the national football rankings by MaxPreps presented by the Army National Guard.

In addition, head coach Mike Mischler was named the Catholic Athletes for Christ Top 25 Coach of the Year.

The Ramblers were ranked third in the country in the final Catholic Athletes for Christ Top 25 poll.

The awards and trophy presentations were done Monday morning at the school.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.