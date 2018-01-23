Man Faces Trial in Shooting that Injured Two Near West Erie Bar

The man who police said opened fire near a west Erie bar faces trial on charges including two counts of attempted homicide.

A district judge ordered Lawrence Johnson, 27, be held for trial on all charges after a preliminary hearing Monday morning. Johnson represented himself during the hearing.

The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum Oct. 28 around 3:10 a.m.

Police said two men were injured.

Surveillance video reportedly captured most of the shooting.

Johnston was arrested just outside Cleveland and brought back to Erie earlier this month.

He remains behind bars in the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.