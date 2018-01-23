Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in Millcreek, Leaves Driver in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in Millcreek, Leaves Driver in Serious Condition

Posted: Updated:

A man is in serious condition after his vehicle broke a utility pole in half early Monday morning.

The driver - Ramsey Van Zandt, 32 - left the road and hit the pole near West 12th and Hilborn Ave. around 1 a.m.

Police are investigating what caused him to drive off the road.

The collision brought out Penelec crews. Part of the intersection was closed while they took several hours to stabilize and attach wires to a new pole.

