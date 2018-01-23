Early Connections Expands with New Fairview Township Location - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Early Connections Expands with New Fairview Township Location

Posted: Updated:

The early education and child care agency Early Connections is expanding.

It hosted an open house at its newest location at 5739 West Ridge Road in Fairview Township.

Early Connections now has seven locations, including four in the City of Erie, one in Union City and one in North East.

The newest location in Fairview used to be classroom space occupied by Fortis Institute.

"We wanted to expand to the west side of the county," said Jamie Schumacher, board member. "The location itself is phenomenal. The space is huge. It's very clean, convenient, and it allows us access to students, again, on the west side of the county."

Early Connections serves infants and children from birth through pre-school age.

