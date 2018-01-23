Erie's Level Red Boxing Expanding to Buffalo, Pittsburgh Areas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Level Red Boxing Expanding to Buffalo, Pittsburgh Areas

One of Erie's newest workout routines is expanding.

Level Red Boxing, created by iRock Fitness and FitnessU owners Matt and Anthony Pribonic, is opening locations in Williamsville, New York in the Buffalo area and Pittsburgh.

A Level Red workout involves 60 minutes of cardio and core building exercises.

"No other gym rewards members for reaching levels of usage," said Matt Pribonic. "No other fitness club in America has all of the staff involved all at the same time, so as a member, you feel like you are at home."

The new locations are expected to open sometime in March.

