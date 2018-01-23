Millcreek School Board Approves Calendar, Course Changes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek School Board Approves Calendar, Course Changes

The Millcreek Township School Board met Monday night to approve calendar and course changes for students.

The board approved a change to the 2018-19 district calendar because of voting after a parent request last year.

Grandview Elementary and J.S. Wilson serve as polling places for the county.

A mother of a Grandview Elementary student believes it is unsafe to have the children in school when the general public comes in and out of the building to vote.

The students already have the day off for the November election. They will now have the May primary date off, too. 

The board also approved new courses for the high school, including an AP course and improvements to some of the district's current STEM courses.

