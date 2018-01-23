Pair Sought for Stealing $1,200 of Clothes from Macy's - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pair Sought for Stealing $1,200 of Clothes from Macy's

Millcreek Township Police are attempting to identify two women who stole about $1,200 worth of clothing.

It happened at Macy's in the Millcreek Mall Jan. 15.

The women worked together, selecting the clothing items before running from the store, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shollenberger at 814-838-9515 ext. 546.

