Erie Man Enters Guilty Plea in Murder Case

An Erie man charged with murder made his was into a court room Tuesday morning to enter a guilty plea.

33-year old Shawn Smith pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried and reckless endangerment.

Smith is charged with the April 2017 murder of 28-year old Erie man DeAndre Carter.

Police say Smith admitted to firing a gun inside a bar called the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum streets.

Carter was shot in the chest. He died a few weeks later.

Smith faces 10 to 20 years in jail when he is sentenced on March 6th, 2018.
   
    

