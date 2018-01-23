Guns Used in Drive-By Shooting Focus of Tuesday's Testimony in Murder Trial

The guns used in a drive-by shooting were the focus of the second day of testimony in a murder trial. The July 2015 shooting in Erie that claimed the life of two teenagers and injured four others.

The four men charged in the murder - Keyshawn McLaurin, Steven Russell, Jahaun Jones and Demond Mitchell - walked back into a crowded courtroom around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they are responsible for the death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin.

Franklin is one of two teenagers shot and killed outside of a party along West 29th and Summit following the Save-An-Eye Football Game.

So far, three witnesses - two Erie Police detectives and an Emergycare employee - have testified.

Tuesday's testimony primarily focused mainly on the collection of evidence and how it was all processed.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz showed the jury two revolvers found near the crashed SUV not far from the scene. They were the guns the prosecution believes were used in the murder of Shakur Franklin.

They also showed multiple spent shell casings found in the revolver, including the bullet that was found in the back of Shakur Franklin's head.

When asked about the guns, Erie Police Detective Sargent Ken Kensill said due to the condition of the weapons, it was not conducive to finding fingerprints, and no DNA was found on those weapons. However, fingerprints were found inside and outside the vehicle.

We are waiting to hear from a witness from Pennsylvania State Police about the findings of those prints.

Judge William Cunningham is presiding over the trial.

