Project to Improve Edinboro Lake Watershed

A celebration today in Edinboro over the completion of a project to reduce storm water runoff and pollution.

State and local leaders say the project will eliminate up to five tons of sediment and pollutants from moving into Edinboro Lake.

Key funding came from a $139,000 state Growing Greener grant.

The money was used to build natural areas including a rain garden, to reduce runoff, allowing ti to slowly filter through the ground.

The areas will collect runoff from 38 acres including large parking lots on the campus of the General McLane School District.

The President of the Edinboro Lake Watershed Association, Dr. Brian Zimmerman said, "Basically what we are doing is mimicking the natural system that existed prior to construction. This is the recommended, environmentally friendly way to manage storm water today."

Students in the district will also monitor the project as part of their studies.

