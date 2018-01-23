Pennsylvania Cannot Afford to Lose Out on Benefits of Legalizing Marijuana, Auditor General Says

Pennsylvania's Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the state should make sure it does not miss out on the economic and social benefits of legalizing marijuana as support grows and more states allow small amounts for personal use, according to a statement released Tuesday.

He said regulating and taxing marijuana could add $200 million to the state's tax revenue stream. DePasquale also estimates it would reduce 20,000 marijuana possession arrests annually, which costs about $47 million in tax money in 2017.

DePasquale said it would prevent some people from becoming addicted to prescription painkillers and opioids.

The Auditor General also expects it would create thousands of good paying jobs and reduce the loss of income and other social, personal or emotional impacts for anyone arrested with a small amount of marijuana.

“Across the U.S., additional states are having serious conversations about the legalization of marijuana,” DePasquale said at a marijuana legalization rally in the Capitol sponsored by NORML, the ACLU-PA and the Keystone Cannabis Coalition. “Just yesterday, Vermont’s governor signed legislation legalizing marijuana, and Pennsylvania’s neighbor to the east – New Jersey — has a new governor who has said that he would push for legalization of marijuana in his state.

“An overwhelming majority of Americans now favor marijuana legalization, and I would hate to see Pennsylvania lose out on a revenue stream and the social benefits that would be provided by moving away from the ‘Reefer Madness’ mindset,” he said.

“This is probably the most significant issues I have seen where the public and the voters are so far ahead of the politicians,” DePasquale said, noting that Gallup Polling reports 64 percent of Americans are now in favor of legalizing marijuana for personal use. “Legalization of marijuana in Pennsylvania is going to happen, but we must hold our elected officials accountable.

“Change is already happening on the local level,” DePasquale said. “Just last week, Erie City Council voted to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. Erie now joins Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, State College and York in realizing that decriminalizing marijuana is just common sense.”

