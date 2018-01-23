Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Earns Statewide Honor

The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute has named a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher as Emergency Communicator of the Year.

Senior Dispatcher Steven McAninch was nominated for the award by Sheriff Joseph Gerace.

It is given to Emergency Communications Center workers who during 2017 has shown "exceptional valor or heroism or an exceptional pattern of career achievements and conscientious devotion to duty."

McAninch has served 34 years with the Sheriff's Office, spending 14 years as a supervisor, according to the Sheriff's Office. He has assisted with:

Development and operation of the agency's Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system

Oversight of fire and EMS response plans

Testing and implementing the county's new public safety radio system

Upgrading the 911 system to next generation 911

McAninch was also recognized for helping a young woman who had threatened suicide on Facebook July 27. After receiving the phone call from Facebook Security, he was able to locate the woman through his knowledge of technology and transferred the information to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. She had attempted to overdose but was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, the Sheriff's Office said. Facebook featured the story in a video.

“I am extremely proud of Steve," said Sheriff Gerace. "He is a huge asset to public safety in Chautauqua County. He is very well respected by the police, fire and EMS personnel he works with. Steve is an expert in emergency communications and we are blessed to have him.”

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.