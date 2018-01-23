Resident Concerned About Location of Boat Used in Murder

An Erie man is concerned about the placement of a fishing vessel that was the scene of a murder last summer.

The Doris M now sits in the parking lot of the Erie Port Authority's boat storage lot.

The Authority pulled it from the water in November.

Christopher Leclair is accused of killing his wife Karen Leclair on their Doris M fishing vessel then dumping her body into Lake Erie last June.

The Port Authority reached an agreement to pull and store the boat with Christopher Leclair and the estate of Karen Leclair.

In the meantime, some are concerned with where the boat is being stored.

"When you leave the park you have to drive by that horrific crime scene, and to put that boat right front and center of Liberty park," said Jack Blank, of Erie. "I find it offensive."

The Port Authority's Executive Director, Brenda Sandberg, says the vessel is in its current location because it was one of the last ones to be pulled from the water, and they do not expect it to go back into the water next season, so they wanted it to be accessible.

"We anticipate that the Doris M will be in our storage lot until such time as both the attorneys work through the legality of the ownership of that asset," said Sandberg.

Sandberg says the Doris M will remain in its current spot until early spring.

