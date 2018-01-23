Round 1 Entertainment to Open in Millcreek Mall

A new entertainment emporium is coming to the Millcreek Mall, the company that owns the mall announced Tuesday.

Round 1 Entertainment will offer a mix of food, indoor games, sports, music and relaxation under one roof when it opens in late summer 2018.

It will occupy two-floors and 50,000 square feet near Mad Mex.

Round 1 will include regulation-sized bowling alleys, billiards, arcade games and ping-pong. A restaurant and lounge area will offer a selection of food and a full bar. Private party rooms will also be available. It caters to a wide range of customers, including families, groups of kids and adults.

There are 113 Round 1 locations, including 19 in the United States, that serve more than 25 million customers per year. More are expected to open this year.

The business originated in Japan in 1980.

ORIGINAL STORY: Party Restaurant With Bowling, Arcade Games, Karaoke, Coming to Millcreek Mall

