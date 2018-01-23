Fatal Drive-by Shooting Trial Focuses on Evidence from SUV

Evidence collected from an SUV was the focus Tuesday, in the trial against four men charged with fatally shooting a teenager in 2015.

Jahuan Jones, Stephen Russell, Keyshawn McLaurin, and Demond Mitchell are charged with the fatal shooting death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin.

The second day of trial centered on Keyshawn McLaurin's SUV, which prosecutors say was involved in the shooting.

The vehicle was found crashed near the scene, which occurred just before midnight on July 24, 2015.

On Tuesday, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz presented evidence that was collected from inside and outside of the vehicle, including two revolvers, which contained five spent shell casings in both weapons.

Erie Police Detective Sgt. Ken Kensill testified that both weapons were tested for fingerprints, but no DNA was found.

Investigators also recovered a Central Tech football jacket with the number five and the name “Mitchell” on the front.

Prosecutors say the jacket belongs to Demond Mitchell.

Mitchell’s lawyer John Carlson says it belongs to a different person with the same last name, because Mitchell wore the number two.

Investigators also lifted 15 fingerprints from the SUV, which ended up with three matches, who prosecutors identify as Keyshawn McLaurin, Jahaun Jones, and another man who has not been charged in this case.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning, in front of Judge William Cunningham.