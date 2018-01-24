Regional Cancer Center Announces UPMC Hamot, Saint Vincent Will Expand Oncology Programs

Erie area cancer care services provided through the Regional Cancer Center will be undergoing changes, according to a statement released Wednesday.

UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent plan to expand their oncology programs independently.

Both will remain at the Regional Cancer Center during this period and ensure care is not interrupted.

The members hospitals will also install new radiation equipment within the coming month, so patients can receive cancer care at the Regional Cancer Center.

Erie News Now is speaking with the presidents of both UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent to learn more about what this means for Erie area cancer care.

Saint Vincent Hospital released the following statement to Erie News Now Wednesday afternoon:

“For almost three decades, the RCC has been an essential, life-saving resource for cancer patients in our community and it has been an honor to help carry on its vital mission,” said Christopher Clark, DO, President of SVH. “We are equally excited however about the future of cancer care in Erie, with patients having more choices for world-class cancer care, and as we move forward at Saint Vincent in building a state-of-the-art cancer center that will unite in one location every clinical and support service possible for cancer patients.” “Construction of the new Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute cancer center at SVH is expected to begin in in a few months, pending regulatory approvals, with an expected opening in the fourth quarter of 2019. When complete, the facility will offer patients unique access to the full spectrum of integrated cancer care, including medical, radiation and surgical oncology services, supportive and holistic therapies, home and community services, and care coordination and support through patient navigation and financial counseling Patients at SVH will also have access to academic specialty-based cancer therapies and cancer clinical trials in Erie through collaborations with the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute quaternary programs at Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine.“

The Regional Cancer Center announced in June 2016 its chemotherapy services would move to infusion centers at Saint Vincent and UPMC Hamot Hospitals..

At the time, the Cancer Center said the move allows it to take care of drug purchasing benefits, patient support services, information technology and other benefits at the hospitals. Current space is also limited at the Cancer Center's facilities.

