Hamot Takes Part in UPMC Transplant History

An historic event took place today within the UPMC hospital system, and UPMC Hamot played a major role. It involved a unique arrangement among three hospitals, and three kidney donors.

Imagine the disappointment. You're a person in Erie who needs a kidney transplant, and a friend, or relative, has agreed to donate one of their kidneys to you. But eventually, you find out the kidney does not match. Imagine your joy when you learn that an arrangement could be made with your donor, and donors from two other cities.

That's an arrangement that culminated in transplants today at UPMC Hamot and two other hospitals in the UPMC system. It's called a inter-facility transplant chain...a first at UPMC. UPMC arranged for a three-way match of donors and recipients within its hospital system.

A helicopter arrived this morning at UPMC Hamot. It carried important cargo..a kidney donated by a person at UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg. The kidney was being donated to a person in Erie as part of the historic arrangement..

The kidney recipient at UPMC Hamot was hoping to receive a kidney donated by a certain friend or relative here in the Erie area,but the kidney was not a match. But, after comparing lab work, a three-way match of donors and recipients within the UPMC hospital system was arranged.



The patient in in Erie received the kidney donated in Harrisburg. Meanwhile..the family or friend who originally was going to donate a kidney to that person in Erie, agreed to donate a kidney to a person in need of a transplant in Pittsburgh. That person's original donor was also rejected. The same helicopter that flew in the donated kidney from Harrisburg, left UPMC Hamot with the kidney donated in Erie.



A kidney donated in Pittsburgh was flown to the hospital in Harrisburg to complete the three-way match. So, all three donors were able to give kidneys, and all three patients were able to get kidneys.

"The donors still wanted to be donors, even though they couldn't donate to who they originally intended. Because of the courage, and really, the heroism of those donors, we were able to still transplant into three different recipients," said Aimee Hagerty, UPMC-Hamot Transplant Administrator.

UPMC Hamot was approved as a kidney transplant center in November 2016. The transplant today was the 15th conducted over that time.





