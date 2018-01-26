New Restaurant Opens Inside Bourbon Barrel

There is a new place to enjoy dinner in downtown Erie.

The Bourbon Barrel and Chef Ashley Sayre de Rivas cut the ribbon on Oak during a ceremony Friday afternoon.

The modern American restaurant will service the Bourbon Barrel with seasonal menus inspired by the woods, nature, travel and the hearth.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

