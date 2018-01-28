Man Found in Underwear Rescued from Vent of East Erie Dollar General

The police and fire departments rescued a man from the vent of an east Erie business Sunday.

They were called to the Dollar General at 714 East Ave. just before 8 a.m.

The manager opening the store heard pounding sound, according to Erie Police. He called police, and they could not find anyone. A short time later, the manager heard the pounding again, and Erie Fire Department and emergency crews returned.

The crews found a man, who has been identified as 20-year-old Michael Rodriguez-Santiago, stuck in the ventilation duct in the ceiling.

Firefighters used their tower to access the roof and remove Rodriguez-Santiago from the air ducts. On the roof, they found tools he used to pry the vent open.

Erie Police said Rodriguez-Santiago was found in his underwear with burns on his body because he was stuck in a heating vent. He told police he was trapped in the duct for about an hour.

Rodriguez-Santiago is charged with burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness. He was arraigned by District Judge Tom Carney and sent to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond.

