Death of Man Found in Wintergreen Gorge Ruled as Suicide

The Erie County Coroner's Office has canceled a planned autopsy on the body of a man found in Wintergreen Gorge in Harborcreek.

Coroner Lyell Cook told Erie News Now that further investigation in the case helped his office rule it a suicide.

People walking their dog came upon the body of the 40-year-old Lawrence Park man in the gorge beneath the Bayfront Connector bridge Sunday afternoon.

It appears the man jumped from the bridge.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.