Death of Man Found in Wintergreen Gorge Ruled as Suicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Death of Man Found in Wintergreen Gorge Ruled as Suicide

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Coroner's Office has canceled a planned autopsy on the body of a man found in Wintergreen Gorge in Harborcreek.

Coroner Lyell Cook told Erie News Now that further investigation in the case helped his office rule it a suicide. 

People walking their dog came upon the body of the 40-year-old Lawrence Park man in the gorge beneath the Bayfront Connector bridge Sunday afternoon.

It appears the man jumped from the bridge.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com