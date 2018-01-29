2018 Roar on the Shore Lineup Announced

The lineup for this year's Roar on the Shore has been released.

The featured bands include:

Wednesday, July 18 at 8 p.m.: Zoso

Thursday, July 19 at 9 p.m.: L.A. Guns

Friday, July 20 at 9 p.m.: The Outlaws

Saturday, July 21 at 9 p.m.: Cinderella's Tom Keifer.

The headline concerts are free.

The 12th year for the motorcycle rally runs July 18-22, 2018. More than 165,000 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected. Proceeds will benefit the Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, a non-profit human service provider for children with mental health, behavioral health and severe emotional challenges.

