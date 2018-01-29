Edinboro University Designing Unique MBA Program - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro University Designing Unique MBA Program

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has given Edinboro University approval to create an MBA program.

Dr. Scott Miller, Dean of the Edinboro University School of Business says the new MBA program will be unique in its curriculum and in the delivery system for those taking the courses.

The curriculum will focus on breaking down the silos found in traditional MBA programs. Instead of course work in business disciplines---such as organizational behavior, finance or accounting, classes will emphasize the decision-making process across functions from the perspective of managers, employees or customers, in order to prepare students for key roles in business.

The program also aims to be innovative in how it delivers the classes to make it flexible and easier for working professionals to complete an MBA on their own schedule. Students will have the option to attend class on campus, participate in the class through a live on-line environment or to access class sessions on-line at their own convenience.

According to Dr. Miller, the new MBA program will start in January 2019, and they will be adding faculty to get it just right.  "This delivery mode we are actually creating from scratch, building this from the ground up and that’s why we’re launching this in January," Miller said.  "We want to get it right when we launch, we’re bringing new faculty on board that are going to teach in this program, we want to give them time to get used to this new delivery mode."

Undergrad students who have the right course requirements, will have the option of completing an MBA in just five years.

