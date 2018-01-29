IRS Starts Accepting Tax Returns - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

IRS Starts Accepting Tax Returns

Monday is the start of tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has started accepting both electronic and paper returns.

The official deadline is not until April 17, but there are benefits to filing early.

The sooner you file, the sooner you will get your refund.

If you find you that you owe the IRS money, you will have more time to come up with the cash if you file early. You're not required to pay your tax bill until the April 17 deadline.

Filing early is also a way to prevent identity theft by getting your return in before criminals have a chance to send in a fraudulent one.

