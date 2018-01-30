'American Picker' Frank Fritz to Serve as 2018 Roar on the Shore - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

'American Picker' Frank Fritz to Serve as 2018 Roar on the Shore Grand Marshal

American Picker Frank Fritz has been named grand marshal for 2018 Roar on the Shore, organizers announced Tuesday.

Fritz will lead the Bringin' in the Roar Bike Parade from Presque Isle Downs & Casino to downtown Erie Thursday, July 19.

He is one-half of the popular "American Pickers" TV series on the History channel.

Fritz owns Frank Fritz Finds, an antique store in Illinois. He is a collector who specializes in old and unusual motorcycles, toys and cars. Fritz is also the writer of “How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles” on finding, negotiating prices and caring for classic bikes.

The donation to ride in the Bringin' in the Roar parade is $20 per bike in advance and $25 at the gate. The parade leaves Presque Isle Downs & Casino at 6 p.m.

