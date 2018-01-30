Pre-k for PA Urges Upcoming Lawmakers to Support Funding Early Education

Members with the Pre-K for PA campaign, along with local business leaders, have a message for upcoming state lawmakers.They are urging candidates running for office to support funding high-quality, pre-k education.

Members with the campaign say doing this will improve the state's future economic competitiveness.

According to a report by Pennsylvania Partnership for Children, Pre-k works, so why not PA?, the state ranks 18 out of 30 in states that make public investments in publicly funded early education.

Campaign members urge for early investment in a child's education, to develop their skills and shape a successful workforce in the future.

"We are one of the leading states in the entire country spending more money on prisons than we are on early education, and we need to reverse that. We need to prioritize in this state to make sure that we make early education a priority....and that will change everything, " says Nick Scott, Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises in Erie.

The Pre-K works, so why not PA? also reports that state policymakers should invest around $85 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and $225 million by 2020-2021, in order to serve all of PA's at risk children.