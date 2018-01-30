Many Tuning In To President's State of the Union To Hear His Immigration Policy Plan

Local organizations that help Erie's immigrant community will be closely watching President Trump's State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

We've all heard a lot about DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in the recent months, an immigration policy allowing young people who came to America as minors, to remain in the country illegally.



Tuesday night, those "dreamers" and their supporters are hoping to hear that a permanent DACA solution will be reached soon.

Trump is expected to focus on immigration, as one of the topics of his State of the Union address.

Specifically on securing our border, and what's gotten a lot of attention lately, and stirred a lot of controversy, providing legal status for DACA recipients.

There's even been DACA rallies here in Erie.

Erie's International Institute helps 2,000 immigrants and refugees every year, settle into our community and rebuild their lives.

Today, Erie News Now sat down with the organization's Executive Director, Dylanna Jackson, who says she'll be watching the State of the Union closely, to hear the president's stance on the issue, "We're all going to be paying attention to it, and looking forward to what he has to say about DACA, we're really hoping that he's going to put forward a clean DACA act," said Jackson.

You can watch President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night at 9:00, on WICU and WSEE.