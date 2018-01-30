IRS Warns of Scammers Trying to Steal Your Refund

The IRS is urging people to get their taxes filed, before scammers take advantage of your refund.

There are several ways they are trying to get your money.

Phone calls and emails are some of the more common ways scammers are reaching out. But the IRS typically only communicates with people through mail.

To verify if it is the IRS, you can call them directly or check with a local tax specialist.

The biggest scam locally is fraudulent filing, where scammers take your social security number and file your taxes before you do, so they can get your money.

"So when you go to file, your return is going to get rejected, then it's going to tie up your refund a lot longer, cause unfortunately then you're going to have to prove to the IRS you are who you are," explained Jason Williams, Office Manager of Liberty Tax Service.

If it happens to you, you will contact the IRS, and fill out paperwork. Your refund could then take several additional months.

The last day to file taxes is Tuesday, April 17th.