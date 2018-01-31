How to Prevent Your Dog From Getting the Flu this Season

With rising cases of dogs across the country getting the flu this season local vets are offering tips to keep your furry friend from getting sick.

Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania Executive Director Nicole Bawol said a good way to prevent your dog from getting the canine flu is by limiting the dogs interaction with other animals in places where illnesses can spread, including doggy day cares, pet stores and dog parks.

Dog flu symptoms include coughing, sneezing and fever.

Bawol said pet owners should take their dog to the vet if it shows any of these symptoms.

"If they do present themselves what we do is we work with our veterinarian and get them on an antibiotic to treat it right away," she said. "You don't want things like that to linger because it is contagious and it will spread.”

If your dog ends up getting ill from either the flu or some other illness Bawol said pet owners should disinfect any toys or surfaces the animal comes in contact with.

Although getting the flu can be a serious matter for people, Bawol said the canine flu is less severe and treatable.

“The human influenza virus is not the same to canine influenza,” Bawol said. “Like I said it already prevents itself very differently. They might be a little bit lethargic and tired but you're going to notice more of a coughing hacking.”