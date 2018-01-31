Crews Battle Crawford County Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Battle Crawford County Fire

Posted: Updated:

Investigators are searching for the cause of a late-night fire in Crawford County.

The fire broke in the basement of a home along on West Vernon road near Conneaut Lake, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of at least three volunteer fire departments were at the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire, but a cat died, apparently from smoke inhalation.

