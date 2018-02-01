Local Homeless Shelters Remind Folks to Give Back After the Holidays

The holiday season is a time for giving back to local organizations and non-profits. But what happens after the giving season comes to an end?

Many homeless shelters in the area continue serving the community during the colder months.

The Upper Room Homeless Shelter Manager George Watson and the Erie City Mission Chaplain Andy Kerr told Erie News Now that both places had a good holiday season with a decent number of volunteers, but both service the community all year round and want to encourage people to give back not just during the holidays.

“If there are some agencies that would like to send people that want to help, it’s open door,” Watson said. “We don't close the door on no body we're here 365 days a year. This place never closes."

Watson said the Upper Room typically helps out someone new every day, and during the winter months the shelter stays open even longer.

The shelter focuses on keeping their clients active, getting them out in the community and trying to get them on their feet. These services take resources, including donations and volunteers.

Watson said the Upper Room tries to be as self-sufficient as they can but could always use more help.

“We work basically off of contributions and you know every contribution we can get keeps us standing but we do have that perspective to grind ourselves,” Watson said. “Whatever things we can do in the community, for the community, we'll do that."