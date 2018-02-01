Man Treated for Electrical Burns After Truck Hits Power Line in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Treated for Electrical Burns After Truck Hits Power Line in Millcreek

A man is undergoing treatment in Pittsburgh for electrical burns after a tree service truck hit a power line Thursday in Millcreek Township.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Garries Road around 8:40 a.m.

A tree service company hit a power line with its bucket boom, which caused the truck to become energized, police said.

One worker was in close proximity to a wood chipper trailer attached to the truck and was shocked by the passing current, according to investigators. The 37-year-old man was thrown to the ground.

He was taken to UPMC Hamot and later transferred to Pittsburgh Medical Center for treatment of electrical burns.

