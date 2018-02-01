Olympian Ryan Zapolski Honored By Erie, Mercyhurst University

Ryan Zapolski is continuing to enjoy a few days in his hometown of Erie before joining his teammates on the USA Olympic Hockey Squad. Today, the goalie received some honors from the people of Erie, and from his college alma mater.



Mayor Joe Schember issued an official proclamation calling Zapolski a role model for kids everywhere. Also, Mercyhurst University announced that it is retiring Zapolski's number 35. His former coach, Rick Gotkin, presented him with a framed jersey.

"He's playing in that setting, in probably the greatest sporting event there is in the world, and he's taking a little piece of all of us with him. And I just think that's really, really cool," Gotkin said.

Zapolski worked out at the Mercyhurst Ice Center this morning and, afterward, met reporters for a news conference. He was surprised, during the news conference, by the honors.

" I'm just really happy to be here, and representing Erie and Mercyhurst is an honor of a lifetime. It really is," Zapolski said.

Zapolski will leave for the Olympic Games, in South Korea, on Tuesday.

