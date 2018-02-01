Olympian Ryan Zapolski Honored By Erie, Mercyhurst University - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Olympian Ryan Zapolski Honored By Erie, Mercyhurst University

Posted: Updated:

Ryan Zapolski is continuing to enjoy a few days in his hometown of Erie before joining his teammates on the USA Olympic Hockey Squad.  Today, the goalie received some honors from the people of Erie, and from his college alma mater.
            

Mayor Joe Schember issued an official proclamation calling Zapolski a role model for kids everywhere. Also, Mercyhurst University announced that it is retiring Zapolski's number 35.  His former coach, Rick Gotkin, presented him with a framed jersey.

"He's playing in that setting, in probably the greatest sporting event there is in the world, and he's taking a little piece of all of us with him.  And I just think that's  really, really cool," Gotkin said.

Zapolski worked out at the Mercyhurst Ice Center this morning and, afterward, met reporters for a news conference.   He was surprised, during the news conference, by the honors.

" I'm just really happy to be here, and representing Erie and Mercyhurst is an honor of a lifetime.  It really is," Zapolski said.

Zapolski will leave  for the Olympic Games, in South Korea, on Tuesday.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com