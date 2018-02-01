Second Vessel to Provide Day Sails at Erie Maritime Museum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Second Vessel to Provide Day Sails at Erie Maritime Museum

Posted: Updated:

A second vessel is joining the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Erie Maritime Museum.

A fishing schooner named the Lettie G. Howard will be used to offer day sails to museum visitors, the public and the community.

It's part of a two-year collaboration.

The schooner was built in 1893 in Essex, Massachusetts, but it is coming from the South Street Seaport Museum in New York.

The Flagship Niagara League said the additional vessel will allow for public day sails in Erie while the Niagara expands its sail training program and visits other ports during the 2018 and 2019 sailing seasons.

