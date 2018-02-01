Fire Breaks Damages Hinsdale Highway Department Building, Truck - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Damages Hinsdale Highway Department Building, Truck

Two people were taken to the hospital in Hinsdale in Cattaraugus County, New York after a fire at the town's highway department Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire.

An alarm system notified them before the fire grew worse, according to the fire chief.

A town worker suffered smoke inhalation. That person, along with a neighbor down the road from the fire, were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The flames destroyed a building and dump truck. Tractor trailers also suffered fire damage.

"We totally lost one truck," said Ted Mascho, the town's highway superintendent. "We've got another truck that has a lot of damage to it. There's a lot of other equipment in there I'm hoping we can salvage. Most of the heat was up high, so a lot stuff that was down low is salvageable."

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

