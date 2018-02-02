Mercyhurst University Provost, Erie Innovation District Chair Leaving

Mercyhurst University Provost and Executive President Dr. David Dausey is leaving at the end of the academic years to become provost at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Dausey graduated from Merychurst University but is a Pittsburgh native.

He has also served as chair of the Erie Innovation District.

Dr. Dausey started at Mercyhurst in 2011 when he launched the university's public health program. He spent the past two and a half years as academic dean and provost.

Dr. Dausey was a professor at Carnegie Mellon University and the senior director of health programs and initiatives at CMU’s Heinz College before he came to Mercyhurst.

His parents and and extended family live in the Pittsburgh area. He and his wife have two young sons.

“Returning to Pittsburgh is a homecoming for me and my family, but Mercyhurst will always be my alma mater and I love everything about it,” Dr. Dausey said. “It is irreplaceable.”

The university's administration is considering internal candidates for Dr. Dausey's position. An announcement is expected next week.

