"Juvenile Lifer" Receives Resentence of 47 Years to Life in Prison

An Ohio man charged with killing an Erie teenager in 2001, gets a second chance, after he is resentenced for his role in the crime.

But, he won't be getting out of jail anytime soon.

After serving nearly 17 years in prison for second-degree murder, 33-year-old Mack D'Juan Hill will eventually get a second chance at freedom.

On Friday, the Warren, Ohio native was resentenced to serve 47 years to life in prison, for two separate crimes of attempted homicide and murder.

"I think this is a great sentence that really takes into account the impact this crime had," said Erie County Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellars. "What that ends up meaning, is that it becomes effective back when he was first incarcerated. It basically means he's got 30 more years before he becomes eligible for parole."

In 2001, Hill was 17-years-old, when he was sentenced to life in prison with no parole, for the shooting death of 18-year-old Darryl Dickerson of Erie.

Police say it happened during a botched robbery.

"Even at 17 years old, I feel that he knew the difference between right and wrong." Said Dickerson’s father Darrell Dickerson, Sr.

Nearly 17 years after his son's murder, Mr. Dickerson says his family is still trying to cope with his son's death.

"People, when they do the crime, they don't understand all the things that come with the crime,” said Mr. Dickerson. “They don't see that not only did it victimize my family, but he also victimized his own family."

Hill is the fourth of nine defendants granted a resentencing hearing, following a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling which determined mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles, as unconstitutional.

During the resentencing, Mr. Dickerson forgave Hill for killing his son, but also told him he wants justice.

"Like I told him in court, if you want to show me that you feel guilty or you feel bad for murdering my son, do your time and do it quietly,” said Mr. Dickerson. “That's how you show me you're really heartbroken about the things you have done."

Hill will be 63-years-old, before he is eligible for parole.