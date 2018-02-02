Opening Night for "Murder on the Nile" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Opening Night for "Murder on the Nile"

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

There was a murder mystery at a local community theatre.

It was opening night for All An Act Theatre Productions, "Murder on the Nile," by Agatha Christie.
The comedy is similar to the popular film and board game, Clue; but the characters are aboard a cruise ship, and a series of passengers are under scrutiny throughout the production to find out who the murderer is. 

To find out who the master mind behind the murder is, grab your ticket online or by calling the box office. 
The show runs through the Feb 25th.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com