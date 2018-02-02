Opening Night for "Murder on the Nile"

There was a murder mystery at a local community theatre.

It was opening night for All An Act Theatre Productions, "Murder on the Nile," by Agatha Christie.

The comedy is similar to the popular film and board game, Clue; but the characters are aboard a cruise ship, and a series of passengers are under scrutiny throughout the production to find out who the murderer is.

To find out who the master mind behind the murder is, grab your ticket online or by calling the box office.

The show runs through the Feb 25th.