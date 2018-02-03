Three Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Receive Approval to Operate

The Pennsylvania Department of Health approved three more medical marijuana dispensaries, including one in the Pittsburgh area, to operate, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Friday.

Solevo – Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County; Justice Grown in Edwardsville, Luzerne County; and Keystone Dispensaries in Devon, Chester County, have passed inspections and can now operate. Patients will be able to purchase medical marijuana once it is available.

This brings the number of dispensaries allowed to open to six statewide.

“Each week, we are making great strides in expanding our network where patients will be able to get medical marijuana,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

Pennsylvania residents who are under a practitioner’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition defined by the state's medical marijuana law are eligible.

More than 15,700 patients have registered for the medical marijuana program. More than 3,000 have been certified by a physician.

So far, 683 physicians have registered in the program. Of those, more than 350 have competed training to become certified practitioners.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.