U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly to Hold Tele-Town Hall on Filing Taxes

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-3) will host a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6 to answer questions about filing individual income taxes.

It is open to all third district constituents and will feature guests from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They include:

Regis Bodnar — Senior Stakeholder Relationship Tax Consultant, IRS

Kate Hunyady — District Congressional Liaison, IRS

Frank Quinn — Governmental Liaison for Pennsylvania, IRS

The town hall runs from 6:05 - 7:05 p.m. To participate, call 877-228-2184 and enter event ID 19013.

