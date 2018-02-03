U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly to Hold Tele-Town Hall on Filing Taxes

To say Aaron Wagner breathes Lancer sports would be an understatementMore >>
A recent announcement by the New York State Department of Corrections has been creating a lot of controversy. Soon, all inmates in the state prison system will be getting a computer tablet free of charge.More >>
There's a warning for returns made at businesses after Erie Police say a man will soon be facing charges for being a "receipt shopper." These are images posted of a theft suspect at Walmart on Erie's East side. The officer investigating the case says the man walked in with a receipt that wasn't his got items off the shelf, then made a return.More >>
An Ohio man charged with killing an Erie teenager in 2001, gets a second chance, after he is resentenced for his role in the crime. But, he won't be getting out of jail anytime soon.More >>
