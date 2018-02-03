U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly to Hold Tele-Town Hall on Filing Taxes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly to Hold Tele-Town Hall on Filing Taxes

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-3) will host a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6 to answer questions about filing individual income taxes.

It is open to all third district constituents and will feature guests from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They include:

  • Regis Bodnar — Senior Stakeholder Relationship Tax Consultant, IRS
  • Kate Hunyady — District Congressional Liaison, IRS
  • Frank Quinn — Governmental Liaison for Pennsylvania, IRS

The town hall runs from 6:05 - 7:05 p.m. To participate, call 877-228-2184 and enter event ID 19013.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com