Lewis, Moss and Owens Headline NFL Hall of Fame Selections

Saturday Night the National Football League announced the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class which included three first-ballot selections.

The list of first-ballot inductees were Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, and Brian Urlacher. Terrell Owns and Brain Dawkins were also selected to the 2018 class.

Bobby Beathard made the list as a contributor, while Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer were inducted as Senior members.

Ray Lewis was a 17-year NFL pro, spending his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowls in 2013 and 2001. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler and voted an AP First-Team All-Pro seven times. Lewis was named NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year twice in his career, winning in 2000 and 2003.

Randy Moss spent a 14-year NFL career with five different teams that included the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro. Moss was the 1998 NFL AP Rookie of the Year. He is second in NFL history with 156 receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards with 15,292.

Brian Urlacher spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears. The middle linebacker went to eight Pro Bowls and was also voted to the AP First-Team All-Pro list four times. Urlacher was the 2000 NFL AP Rookie of the Year and was also the 2005 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Terrell Owens was selected to the Hall of Fame after spending three years on the ballot. The wide receiver spent 15 NFL season with five different clubs which included the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Owens went to the Pro Bowl six times and was an AP First-Team All-Pro five times. He ranks third in all-time receiving touchdowns with 153, while marks second among receivers in all-time yards with 15,934.

Brian Dawkins split his 16-year NFL career between the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. He gets selected to the Hall of Fame on his second time on the ballot. Dawkins was a part of four straight NFC Championship appearances with the Eagles from 2001-2004, appearing in Super Bowl XXXIX against the New England Patriots. Dawkins went to nine Pro Bowls and was selected to the AP First-Team All-Pro list four times.

Bobby Beathard is the 2018 Hall of Fame class as a contributor, having spent time as a scout and General Manager for several franchises. He was the GM for the Washington Redskins from 1978-89 and then stepped into the same role with the San Diego Chargers from 1990-2000.

Robert Brazile makes the 2018 class as one of two Senior members on the list. Brazile enjoyed a ten-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, as well as being selected to the AP First-Team All-Pro list in five seasons. Brazile was named the 1975 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jerry Kramer was the other Senior member inductee into the 2018 Hall of Fame class. The 11-year Pro spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, winning the NFL Championship five times, while also collecting Super Bowl titles in Super Bowl I & II. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a was voted to the AP First-Team All-Pro list on five occasions.