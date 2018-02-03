New, Classic Cars on Display at Erie Auto Show

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, the 11th annual Erie Auto Show is open at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The building is packed full of vehicles for the four-day expo. 26 Erie County dealers are showing off various brands and models from inside the showrooms.

Antique and muscle cars also line the halls. There is even a tribute to the legends of stock car racing featuring three replicas, a Mitsubishi Re-Model A and a replica of Tow Mater from Cars for the kids.

It's a great chance to check out new cars and old classics.

"The classic cars are always the biggest draw," said Mark Concilla, show promoter for Erie Promotions. "Everybody kind of tries to relive their younger years. The younger people and millennials that are coming in are all looking at the new cars, the technology, and the really cool colors that are out there this year."

The Erie Auto Show runs Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person. Children 10 and under are free.

