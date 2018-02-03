Franklin on Ice Celebrates Winter in Venango County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Franklin on Ice Celebrates Winter in Venango County

Venango County is celebrating winter this weekend with Franklin on Ice.

A couple thousand people are expected to enjoy a weekend of fun at Fountain Park in Franklin for the ice festival.

Visitors could check out more than 20 ice sculptures created by DiMartino Ice. People could also warm up with a chili cookoff.

Families can enjoy all sorts of kids activities including Valentines crafts and a magic show.

The festival includes a speed carving competition and lots of live music.

It's designed to help people get out and enjoy winter instead of staying cooped up inside.

"The weather is cold, so we'll probably have a couple thousand anyway coming in," said Ronnie Bieth, Franklin events and marketing coordinator. "They come out here for a little while, then they go inside and enjoy some indoor activities. It works out just great."

"I love this event," said Jennifer Lofink, a Venus, Pennsylvania resident. "I think it's beautiful. It's a great way to get outside despite the cold, and it's just a fun day."

You can enjoy the celebration of talent competition at Barrow Civic Theatre on Liberty Street.

