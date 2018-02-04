Community Celebrates Presque Isle Snow Day

A recent announcement by the New York State Department of Corrections has been creating a lot of controversy. Soon, all inmates in the state prison system will be getting a computer tablet free of charge.More >>
To say Aaron Wagner breathes Lancer sports would be an understatementMore >>
This brings the number of dispensaries allowed to open to six statewide.More >>
A new summer drink spot is finally slated to open after almost two years of delays, it's called Woody's Backwater BARge and Grille.More >>
In a recent report in USA Today, a nutritionist cited a slice of pizza as a healthier breakfast option than a sugary cereal. So on the morning after the big game should you reach for that leftover slice, or stick with a cold bowl of cereal?More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
Ricardo Noble was just 15-years-old when he and a co-defendant murdered Erie cab driver, Richard Stevens. He got life in prison for the crime, but was able to be re-sentenced Monday, because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.More >>
