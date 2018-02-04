Community Celebrates Presque Isle Snow Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Celebrates Presque Isle Snow Day

Posted: Updated:

More people are heading to Presque Isle and taking advantage of the winter weather.

The community celebrated the 4th annual Presque Isle Snow Day Saturday. It's all about recognizing Presque Isle as a four-seasons park.

The day was filled with ice fishing, Siberian Huskies and other winter activities. People from out of state even stopped by to try their luck at ice fishing.

Presque Isle Partnership executive director Jon DeMarco said for the last few years, the weather was too warm to go onto the ice. He said this is one of the reasons more people are heading to the park.

"[There's] a lot of activity on the park with these nice sunny days that we've had," said DeMarco. "People are ice skating, cross country skiing, and, of course, tons of ice fishermen are out. You see the ice boaters out. You see people hiking and bird watching. It's thriving right now."

Presque Isle Snow Day is organized by the Presque Isle Partnership.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com